Neighbors speak out after visitor invades home in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–It’s been one day since a home invasion shooting in Panama City left one man dead. The suspect who was shot dead was staying in a short-term rental off of Mound Avenue.

In the 911 call, the resident tells law enforcement that a man broke into her home and began attacking her. According to the call, her husband then shot him.

The man who broke into the residence was Nathan Edwards. He was in town from Georgia and staying in a short-term rental just a few houses away.

“We were awoken by sirens at 6:00 a.m. and then knocks on the door from the detective,” said a tourist staying in an adjacent short-term rental to the home invasion suspect.

She says it’s scary to know someone so dangerous was close by.

“It’s crazy because you think ‘what did we get ourselves into” because this is the first time we’ve been here,” said the tourist. She also said the property owner has been accomodating and trying to make them feel safe.

Neighbors in the area told News 13 that having multiple short-term rentals in their residential neighborhood is concerning as they don’t know who’s coming or going.

Others down the block say they can’t believe this happened, especially to a couple that they say would help anyone in need.

“An innocent person, a caring person like Gene that probably would’ve given him whatever he wanted. Just to bust in and beat on him doesn’t make no sense to me,” said Daryl, a friend of the victim’s.

The landlord of the short-term rental property declined to do an interview but tells News 13 his heart goes out to the couple affected and is working hard to ensure the safety of his other short-term tenants and neighbors.

Edwards died in the shooting which is still under investigation. Deputies say he was staying with four others in that short-term rental. Deputies arrested them on multiple drug charges.