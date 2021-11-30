Neighbors say man who stabbed his ex-wife was friendly

ST. ANDREWS, Fla. (WMBB) — Residents said violence is unusual around the 1700 block of Billings Avenue in St. Andrews.

But the quiet neighborhood erupted Monday night with the sounds of screams, sirens, and a gunshot.

“I do believe you can live in any neighborhood and if something’s going to happen, it’s going to happen,” Neighbor Angel Fernandez said. “Whether you live in the projects or whether you live in a suburb neighborhood. You know, it’s a surprise to me that it happened in my neighborhood.”

Police said Steven Evans, 62, stabbed his ex-wife multiple times and then fled the scene in a white Toyota Tundra truck.

Police found the truck at his house on Cincinnati Avenue where they waited for Evans to come out. After over two hours, they broke in using the Bay County Sheriff Offices Bearcat Armored Vehicle. Officers said they found Evans dead in his home with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Neighbors said the victim had stab wounds in her throat, chest, and hand.

“She said before the ambulance took her that she didn’t know how she did it, but she fought him off and got away from him,” the victim’s neighbor Elizabeth Dagen said.

Contrary to his recent actions, Evans neighbors said he seemed friendly.

“I’ve chit-chatted with him a time or two while walking my dog,” Fernandez said. “You know, but my neighbors who did know him said that he was a wonderful man, very kind-hearted.”

Fernandez said everyone’s in shock, wondering what triggered Evans to attack his ex-wife.

Despite her wounds, the victim is in stable conditions at a local hospital, police said.

Anyone with information that might help in this investigation is being asked to contact the Panama City Police Department.