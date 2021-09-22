Nehi Road to be paved between Highway 231 and N. Star Avenue

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Bay County Commissioners voted Tuesday to approve $2.2-million to pave a 2.2 mile stretch of Nehi Road.

The mostly dirt road runs between Highway 231 and N. Star Avenue.

County officials hope the project will help improve traffic, especially where Nehi Road intersects with Highway 231.

“It will allow us to be able to create new paths for traffic to be able to flow better,” said Bay County Commissioner Doug Moore. “It will also allow us to improve our interchange and it will benefit some of the developments going on in Panama City North as well as some of the developments going on towards Callaway and other things so it is a good opportunity all around for the entire community.”

Currently, those who want to go between Lynn Haven and Callaway have to travel all the way to the intersection of Star Avenue and Highway 231.

Nehi Road would provide a more direct connection to E. Highway 390. It would also alleviate traffic on Star Avenue around Tommy Smith Elementary and Merritt Brown Middle Schools.

Panama City owns property in the area and Assistant City Manager Jared Jones said this project will benefit residents in Cherokee Heights.

“It’ll include additional connector roads so it is easier to get back and forth through those areas and as that area grows I would imagine there will become more and more connector roads back and forth through the area,” Jones said.

There is also an apartment complex the city has a development agreement with off of Nehi Road as well as additional developments in the works.

A map of all infrastructure projects in Bay County can be found here.