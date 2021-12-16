Neal Dunn criticizes multiple Biden policies

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Congressman Neal Dunn had a few critiques on the current administration’s handlings Thursday morning.

Finding fault in the potential for a national vaccine mandate, and how the economy would be ill-affected by Biden’s Build Back Better Act.

The congressman said Thursday that he is vaccinated and encouraged others to get vaccinated against coronavirus as well.

As the pandemic continues Republicans and Democrats have disagreed on mandates for the vaccine.

Dunn said that he does not believe in a nationwide and government-issued mandate for the vaccine because it is unconstitutional.

If employers want to dictate a vaccine mandate it is completely up to them, Dunn said, but when the government steps in some people resist regardless of whether or not it is good for them.

“There is an inverse relationship with mandates so if vaccines become mandated the public doesn’t trust them nearly as much and we’ve known that. They taught us that in medical school 40 years ago. So I think it’s a bad idea to mandate, and by the way, it probably violates the Constitution and a lot of other codes as well,” Dunn said.

Dunn doesn’t believe Biden’s Build Back Better Act will help out the issues facing this country either.

The plan promises to invest in childcare, combat climate change, expand affordable health care, and strengthen the middle class while doing so.

Biden plans to pay for the cost by repealing the Trump Administration’s rebate rule and by raising taxes on the nation’s richest people and companies.

Dunn said the problem with the plan is that it will create too many federal programs, which tend to increase government spending over time, and are very hard to get rid of once they’ve served their purpose.

“If you actually look at the life expectancy of these things, just over the first 10 years, they cost 6… 8… 9… trillion dollars and it goes on forever and ever. The bad thing about this is, you’ve got all this government money going into the economy simultaneously with terrible inflation. The highest inflation in 40 years,” Dunn said.

The U.S. House of Representatives passed the Build Back Better Act on November 30.

Democrats are trying to push it through the Senate by the end of 2021.