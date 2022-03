LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — All five high school tennis teams in Bay County gathered at Mosley High School for the county title.

The North Bay Haven girls and Bay High boys finished first. The Mosley girls finished second in the girls’ competition and the North Bay Haven boys finished runner-up to Bay High.

Tornadoes Jake Chapman won the No. 1 singles title for the boys. Rutherford’s Isabel Ceydeli claimed her spot as the top girls tennis player in the county.