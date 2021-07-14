Navy Command Senior Chief charged with sex battery on a child facing more charges

LYNN HAVEN, Fla (WMBB) — 40-year-old Dwayne M. Gordon was arrested in April after the victim told investigators he molested her multiple times at a Lynn Haven home.

Dwayne M. Gordon

According to an arrest affidavit, Gordon encouraged the teenager to sleep in his bed and then raped and molested her.

Gordon was charged with sexual battery on a victim between 12 to 18 years old.

He faces five more sexual battery charges on a child 12 or older but under 18 by a person in a custodial authority.

The additional charges include three separate counts of sexual battery no physical force – offender 18 years or older, the victim 12 years of age or older, but less than 18 years of age, lewd or lascivious battery, and lewd or lascivious molestation.

The investigation was conducted by the Bay County Sheriff’s office and Naval Criminal Investigation Services at Naval Support Activity Panama City.

According to the Navy, Gordon is from Kingston, Jamaica, and enlisted in the Navy in 1998.