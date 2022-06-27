PANAMA CITY, FLA — Today is National HIV Testing Day and this year the theme is “HIV Testing is Self-Care.”

The local organization BASIC set-up at the Walgreens store on the corner of Highway 22 and Tyndall Parkway in Callaway to administer free HIV and Hepatitis tests.

Approximately 1.2 million people in the United States have HIV. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that over 18,000 Floridians were living with HIV, but unaware of it in 2020.

The highest rates of new diagnoses continue to occur in the south.

BASIC’s HIV and Hepatitis Prevention Specialist, Derrick Robinson, spoke with us on the importance of testing.

“13% of the people that live in the United States of America do not know their HIV status and we want everyone to know their HIV status and practice safer sex,” Robinson said. “Everyone should be concerned about their sexual health and taking a HIV test is one of the ways in which you can take care of your own health and make your health a priority.”

HIV continues to have a disproportionate impact on certain populations, particularly racial and ethnic minorities and gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men.

Experts recommend people in straight relationships be tested at least once a year. People involved in same sex relationships should get tested every 3 months.

If you are unable to go get a test you can call BASIC at (850) 785-1088 and they will come to your location and administer a HIV test.