JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– The Jaco Angels and the Second Harvest Food Bank hosted a food drive on Saturday morning with help from the Florida National Guard.

The food drive took place at the community park in Greenwood. The volunteers were able to give fresh produce, meat and dairy products to 500 families in the area.

The next food drive will take place next Thursday, June 25 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and they will have enough food to feed 400 families in the area.