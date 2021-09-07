Nashville woman charged with shooting passenger during Florida fight

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Nashville woman is in jail in Washington County after she reportedly shot another woman while the two were on a trip to Panama City Beach.

Charlotte Briann Rollins, 33, and three others were headed to Panama City Beach to visit her grandfather who is in hospice care, according to Washington County Sheriff’s deputies. Deputies said Rollins got into two altercations with another woman in the car and during the second bout, Rollins shot the female passenger in the arm.

The victim had non-life-threatening injuries and she was later released from a local hospital.

Rollins was arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Additional charges in the case are pending, deputies wrote.