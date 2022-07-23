Kids had the chance to have a fun day before the summer ends.

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Residents attended a “summer explosion” event to cool off from the heat and enjoy some of the last moments before school begins.

The Bay County National Association for the Advancement of Colored People Youth Council hosted a fun filled event on Saturday for students as the end of summer vacation gets closer. The event was open to anyone and will now take place annually.

The event took place at the Glenwood Community Center and around fifty people attended. There was music, free food and plenty of fun activities for kids.

The mission of the association is to help give back to their community and offer a place for people to attend events like this.

“It means you know giving back to the kids, giving back to the community um for back to school you know um having a little fun day so you know the kids you know can enjoy a day you know before they go back to school,” NAACP member, Jardan Harper said.

If you would like sign your child up to join the Bay County NAACP, you can do so through their website.