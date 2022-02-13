CARABELLE, Fla. (WMBB) — For Black History Month, Camp Gordon Johnston World War II Museum has a special exhibit detailing the lives of black men that were in Amphibious Truck Companies.

The exhibit commemorates their accomplishments and sacrifices.

“They represent a snapshot of what life was for black men in the late 1930’s and early 1940’s and looking at them they range from having left grammar school to help on a farm, to being educated at a four-year university,” Camp Gordon Johnston World War II Museum Archivist Lisa Keith-Lucas said.

They were able to find the names of over one hundred individuals who were in the 818th and 476th Amphibious Truck Companies that trained at Camp Gordon Johnston in Carabelle.

Their job was to drive a vehicle called the DUKW, which drives like a truck on land then operates like a boat in the water.



“In order to get troops and supplies to shore you had to use smaller craft that left ships and went to shores and the amphibious truck was one of those but unique in that it can drive land,” Keith-Lucas said.

The exhibit shows photographs and names of members from all over, displaying the silver and bronze stars they earned.



“These two companies did lose two men the 476 lost Willie Page from Fayette County, Texas on Iwo Jima just a couple of days after the war started and he was awarded the silver star posthumously because of him bravely trying to maintain his DUKW under circumstances that were very dangerous,” Keith-Lucas said.

The exhibit has videos, books, and documents that tell the history of desegregation in the military and honor the men who trained in Carabelle.

“They are from all over and they all ended up here at Camp Gordon Johnston training for the Amphibious Truck Company and then being deployed overseas,” Keith-Lucas said.

They hope people will be able to learn more about the soldiers that served in the military, that at the time were still segregated.

If you’d like to check out the exhibit, it’s not too late you have until February 26.