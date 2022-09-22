Bay County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a man was shot and killed at a home in Panama City Beach, the agency said Thursday.

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a man was shot and killed at a home in Panama City Beach, the agency said Thursday.

“Deputies responded to the home at 200 Jase Lane within the Treasure Palm neighborhood on Panama City Beach. Inside the home was Julian Clifton Davis, Jr. Davis was deceased and had a gunshot wound,” officials wrote in a news release. “Evidence indicated Davis was a victim of foul play and the gunshot was not self-inflicted.”

They added that a person of interest has been identified but has not yet been taken into custody.

“Investigators believe the person has fled the state,” deputies wrote. “There is no danger to the community from this suspect. Investigators are enroute to Georgia and are working with authorities in that state.”