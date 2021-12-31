Murder under investigation in Malone

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Authorities are investigating a murder in Malone. The incident happened early Friday morning.

MALONE, Fla. (WMBB) — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement are investigating a fatal shooting in Malone.

Deputies were called to a home on 10th Avenue at about 12:55 a.m. Friday. Officials said they found a 33-year-old man dead outside the home.

No suspect is in custody and no description of the suspect has been provided. Jackson County authorities are asking the public for any information about the case.

Deputies added that they believed the murder was an isolated incident and that there is no ongoing threat to the public at this time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Panhandle New Year's Forecast 2021-2022

Local child with special needs receives the package of a lifetime from a FedEx driver

Local attorney cautions people not to drink and drive on New Year's Eve

Downtown Panama City businesses prepare for New Year's Eve Block Party

FHP increasing enforcement for NYE Holiday

Panhandle Weather: 12/30/21

More Local News

Don't Miss