PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man whose first murder trial ended in a mistrial will head back to court Tuesday.

Abel Ortiz, 19, is accused of shooting and killing 31-year-old Ed Ross during a drug-related robbery at a home on Panama City Beach in 2019.

A jury was seated in the case Monday.

Prosecutors said Ortiz, a teenager at the time of the shooting, then confessed the crime to his teacher. Prosecutors added Ortiz also confessed to the killing when he was interviewed by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

Despite this evidence the original jury couldn’t reach a verdict.