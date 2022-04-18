CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A German man accused of killing his wife in Calhoun County briefly returned to court Monday.

Dan Belc is accused of shooting his wife in March of 2018. After shooting her, Belc allegedly loaded her body into the trunk of his car and drove around until finally being convinced by a family member, via telephone, to turn himself into the nearest law enforcement agency.

Belc’s trial had been scheduled to begin this week but was postponed after he finally agreed to be represented by an attorney. It is unclear