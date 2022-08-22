Daniel Belc’s trial for murder was continued until September.

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A murder trial was postponed in Calhoun County again. A German man named Daniel Belc was accused of shooting his wife in March of 2018.

After shooting her, Belc allegedly loaded her body in the trunk of his car. He then drove around until a family member convinced him to turn himself into law enforcement.

Belc’s trial was scheduled to begin in April before being postponed after Belc finally agreed to be represented by an attorney.

The trial is now scheduled to being in September.