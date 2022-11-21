PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — On Dec. 7, 2019, LaGregory Grigges and his cousin Willie Whitsett allegedly tried to rob 55-year-old Eric Thomas. Prosecutors said the two thought Thomas had $50,000 in a safe.

Whitsett said Grigges told him he needed money to pay his grandmother’s hospital bills. But defense attorney Chris Scott said it was Whitsett’s plan.

Once the two burst into the home witnesses said they brandished guns and immediately demanded money.

Juanita Jones said she was at Thomas’ house smoking crack cocaine with Thomas. She said the two men demanded to know where Thomas’ safe was, but he refused.

Whitsett said he quickly realized there was no money in the home and called to Grigges to leave. But Thomas grabbed his cousins leg and wouldn’t let go.

“I’m just like come on and as I get ready to leave they still tussling,” Whitsett said. “He grabs Grigges leg.”

Soon after Grigges shot him.

“The other guy was just still standing there like that and then the next thing you know he just goes, boom boom boom boom with his gun and then jumps over him and runs out the front door,” Jones said. “Both of them.”

Police tracked down Grigges’ car at his home in Springfield. That’s when detectives said they found the murder weapon.

“When the police looked in the car you could see in plain view a nine-millimeter firearm and a camouflage mask,” Prosecutor Peter Overstreet said.

Defense attorney Chris Scott said Grigges gave Whitsett a ride to Thomas’ house because he thought he was getting paid $20. He said Grigges didn’t realize Whitsett was planning a robbery.

Scott said once they reached the house, Grigges initially waited in the car. Eventually, he walked to the front door to see what was taking so long. That’s when he allegedly saw Whitsett shoot Grigges. Scott said Grigges tried to get away from Whitsett but couldn’t.

“Mr. Grigges was going to pick up some food,” Scott said. “Willie Whittsett invited himself to come along with him. So at no time could Lagregory Grigges call law enforcement or get away from Mr. Whittsett because he was there and Mr. Grigges was afraid that he would suffer the same outcome as Mr. Thomas.”