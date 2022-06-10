MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) The man who escaped from the Sunland Center in Marianna last year was arrested on Friday.

Luis Ortiz-Rivera, 36, was found in California and faces charges of aggravated battery and murder out of south Florida and was being held at the Center for Individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities when he escaped.

On December 10, 2021, Ortiz-Rivera managed to walk away from the facility unnoticed.

Marianna police said they learned about Ortiz-Rivera fleeing to California shortly after and worked with law enforcement there to find the escapee.

He was located in Barstow, California on Friday and is awaiting extradition back to Jackson County.