DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A third suspect in a Dothan murder investigation has been extradited to Dothan.

Davaciera Booth, 18, of Panama City, was being held in the Bay County Jail since July 15th and is charged along with Dialan Beard, Rodgrick Holmes, and a juvenile for the murder of Ashford man Gabriel Johnson.

Police say the motive for the four suspects was a robbery.

Johnson was found at the intersection of Morgan Street and Westmead Street in downtown Dothan with a gunshot wound to his chest.

Booth is facing a capital murder charge and is being held in the Houston County Jail with no bond set.