Murder suspect escapes Marianna facility

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — A man with charges of aggravated battery and murder out of South Florida is on the loose.

Law enforcement said Luis Fernando Ortiz-Rivera escaped the Sunland Center off Highway 71 earlier Friday morning.

The facility is a community serving individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“We had some information, you know, that individuals may have helped him. We don’t know,” Marianna Police Cheif Hayes Baggett said. “We’re, you know, getting all kinds of reports so we’re tracking down all those leads at this time.”

Shonteria McKinnon lives nearby and used to work at the facility. She said this isn’t the first time she’s heard of someone escaping.

“Maybe because someone wasn’t paying attention or you might have a lot of smart ones that can actually outsmart the employees and get away,” McKinnon said.

Nearby schools were forced to go on soft lockdowns. One of those being the Marianna K8 which is one and a half miles away from Sunland Center. Another one is Marianna High School which is two and a half miles away.

Chief Baggett said if you see Ortiz-Rivera, call law enforcement immediately as he believes he could be dangerous.

“Don’t approach him. He has a history of violence,” Baggett siaid.