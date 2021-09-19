Multiple vaccine clinics to be offered in Walton County

FILE – In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a mobile vaccine clinic in Santa Ana, Calif. New U.S. studies released on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 show COVID-19 vaccines remain highly effective, especially against hospitalizations and death, even against the extra-contagious delta variant. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Department of Health in Walton County will offer two vaccine clinics next week.

The first clinic will be held on Tuesday, September 21 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the DeFuniak Springs Community Center.

The second clinic will be on Friday, September 24 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the health department coastal clinic branch in Santa Rosa Beach.

Both clinics will offer the first or second dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine depending on what you need.

No appointment is required and those who get the vaccine will get a $15 grocery gift card while supplies last.