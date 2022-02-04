MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Marianna residents trying to reach administrators at the old city hall aren’t having much luck.

That’s because city officials recently moved to a newly renovated building on Jefferson Street, just across the parking lot.

“It was older. A lot of, you know, things here and there that needed to be updated, but being in the new building is awesome,” Accounts Payable Payroll Clerk Nicole Henderson said.

The old city hall did not meet all of the Americans with Disabilities Act Standards.

Officials said this new space is much more functional and it’s easy on the eyes.

“Whenever you walk in here, it’s got a lot of glass open for sunlight to come in, it has some higher ceilings,” Marianna City Manager Jim Dean said. “Some of our offices over there were less than 8-foot ceilings and the best part is that it’s 100% ADA compliant.”

These renovations cost up to $3 mil.

The city administration isn’t the only one getting an upgrade.

Phase two of this project includes new buildings for the Marianna fire and police departments. Dean said they’re also planning to build a new city commission chamber.

“We still got a ways to go,” Dean said. “We’ve got some more work to do but the first phase turned out really well.”

For now, they will continue to have city commission meetings in the old city hall.