Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Multiple injuries reported after hayride struck by vehicle in Cottondale

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

COTTONDALE, Fla. (WMBB) — Multiple people were rushed to the hospital Saturday night after a hayride accident.

The incident happened on Corbin Road near County Road 280 shortly after 6 p.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol. In a news release, troopers wrote that a 46-year-old Chipley man driving an SUV collided with the rear of the hayride trailer. The impact threw several people riding in the trailer into the street.

The Chipley man was taken by helicopter to Southeast Medical Center in Dothan, troopers wrote. One juvenile was transported by ambulance to Gulf Coast Medical Center in Panama City, they added. Several passengers from the hay ride were transported to local hospitals by family members.

The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Halloween on Harrison

Glenwood Trunk or Treat

Afro Market

Rooms With a Purpose gives Blountstown teen a ‘super’ bedroom makeover

Former James Bond actor Sean Connery dies at age 90

Remembering Sean Connery

More Local News

Don't Miss