Multiple injuries reported after hayride struck by vehicle in Cottondale

COTTONDALE, Fla. (WMBB) — Multiple people were rushed to the hospital Saturday night after a hayride accident.

The incident happened on Corbin Road near County Road 280 shortly after 6 p.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol. In a news release, troopers wrote that a 46-year-old Chipley man driving an SUV collided with the rear of the hayride trailer. The impact threw several people riding in the trailer into the street.

The Chipley man was taken by helicopter to Southeast Medical Center in Dothan, troopers wrote. One juvenile was transported by ambulance to Gulf Coast Medical Center in Panama City, they added. Several passengers from the hay ride were transported to local hospitals by family members.

The incident is under investigation.