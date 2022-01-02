Multiple Bay County food giveaways to take place next week

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two food giveaways will take place this upcoming week for those in need of emergency food assistance.

Monday, January 3, the Gulf Beach Presbyterian Church will hold a community food pantry from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The food pantry also accepts donations. If you would like to donate non-perishable canned food to the pantry, you can drop them off at the church during operating hours or on Sunday mornings.

Monday won’t be the only opportunity to receive food.

On Saturday, January 8, the Lynn Haven United Methodist Church will provide their mobile food pantry for anyone in need of food assistance.

Food will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis and each household will be given one box of food.

The distribution will be from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. The church asks that you do not arrive before the start time. You do not need proof of address or income. If they run out of food before 11 they will close the pantry early.