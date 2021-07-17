Multiple agencies respond to car engulfed in flames on I-10

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Authorities said everyone is OK after a vehicle caught on fire between Marianna and Chipley on I-10 Saturday evening.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the driver of a Buick noticed his car was having some engine trouble.

He drove the car another 300 to 400 feet and was able to get out before the fire started and completely engulfed the car in flames.

The car has been cleared and there were no traffic issues as a result of the fire.

Thank you to Andrew Reprogle for sending us this video.