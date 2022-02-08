WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — UPDATE — One westbound lane has been reopened. The right lane and shoulder are still blocked as officials work the scene.

ORIGINAL: The Walton County Sheriff’s Office and Walton County Fire Rescue are on the scene of a traffic crash involving two semi-trucks and multiple vehicles on Interstate 10 at mile marker 89.

All westbound lanes of I-10 in this area are blocked. Deputies are diverting westbound traffic at mile marker 96 in Ponce de Leon. Florida Highway Patrol troopers will be investigating the cause of the crash.

Interstate 10, Walton County, mile marker 89, westbound is blocked due to major crash scene. FHP is on scene along with @WCSOFL and @WCFRFL Take alternate route. pic.twitter.com/5BcQqnyX0k — FHP Panhandle (@FHPPanhandle) February 8, 2022

Officials encourage the use of alternate routes while first responders work the scene.

One person has been airlifted to the hospital with injuries. We will share more updates as details become available.