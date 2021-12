PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Multiple vehicles were involved in a car accident near Back Beach Road and Nautilus Street on Tuesday night.

According to Panama City Police, the crash occurred around 9:20 p.m. Traffic was blocked and had to be redirected westbound.

There is no update on if there were injuries as a result of this accident, but News 13 will have more information as it becomes available.