Multi-vehicle crash blocks eastbound Hathaway Bridge lanes; leaves one seriously injured

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A multi-vehicle accident shut down eastbound lanes headed toward the Hathaway bridge and left one person with serious injuries Saturday night.

The crash involved four sport-style motorcycles and a black sedan. A white care, possibly a Honda Civic, was also involved but left the scene.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the black sedan was in the outside eastbound lane and the first motorcycle collided with the back left side of that car.

A second motorcycle collided with the first and then at some point, authorities said the unknown white car collided with the back of the black car just before hitting the other two motorcycles and leaving the scene.

Troopers said the white car should have significant damage to the left and some damage on the right.

The crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers or the Florida Highway Patrol.