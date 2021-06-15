Multi-county pursuit ends with one in custody

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — One man is in custody after a multi-county pursuit that crossed state lines, investigators said Tuesday.

Kevin Douglas Rogers, 43, of Marietta, Georgia has been charged with cruelty towards a child without great bodily harm, aggravated fleeing with injury or damage, trafficking methamphetamine, and destroying evidence.

According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies observed a vehicle speeding north on State Road 277 and tried to initiate a traffic stop.

Rogers refused to stop and the chase continued across the Alabama state line with WCSO deputies ending the chase in Houston County, AL.

Rogers was taken into custody and booked into the Houston County Jail.