Multi-agency investigation nets 4 arrests, more expected

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of four individuals for multiple car buglaries in Bay County. The arrests were made with the assistance of the Panama City Police Department, the Panama City Beach Police Department and the Springfield Police Department.

On August 16, 2020, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Shadow Bay neighborhood in Callaway. The BCSO received over a dozen complaints of car burglaries of unlocked vehicles. One of the vehicles, a Dodge truck containing a firearm, was stolen.

Surveilance cameras in the area captured video of two black males burglarizing the vehicles. Also seen on the surveilance was a Hyundai Sonata used to bring the men to the neighborhood and followed the men out once the truck was stolen.

On September 03, 2020, numerous unlocked cars were burglarized on Enzor Street in Callaway. Video surveilance revealed a black Scion driving up and down Enzor Street as two black males burglarized cars.

The Scion was learned to have been stolen from Springfield’s jurisdiction and driven to Callaway, then to Panama City were they committed additional car burglaries.

White, Dontaye

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office Field Service Division attempted to make contact with a potential suspect, Dontaye White. White fled on foot from deputies. During the pursuit, White removed a firearm from his backpack and discarded it in the woods. White was quickly taken into custody and the firearm was recovered.

Hagan, Camrie

Richardson, Raheem

On September 8, 2020, a search warrant was executed in Springfield. Taken into custody was Raheem Richardson, age 19, of 235 Walbash Ave and Camrie Hagan, age 19, also of 235 Walbash Ave. Items related to the Shadow Bay burglaries on August 16, 2020, were recovered in the suspects’ room. Also located hidden behind the house on Wabash was the Hyundai Sonata, which was the same Sonata seen on video surveillance at the time of the burglaries. The vehicle belonged to Hagan who drove Richardson and another man to the Shadow Bay neighborhood for the purpose of committing the burglaries.

Castleberry, Zytarius

Also on September 8, 2020, Zytarius Castleberry, age 18, of 1025 Everitt Ave., was taken into custody on active warrants for Burglary of a Conveyance and Grand Theft. These charges stemmed from the September 03, 2020 burglaries on Enzor Street.

Raheem Richardson was charged with 14 counts of burglary of a conveyance, grand theft of a motor vehicle, and grand theft of a firearm.

Camrie Hagan was charged with 14 counts of principle to burglary of a conveyance, principle to grand theft of a motor vehicle, and Principle to Grand Theft of a Firearm. These charges stem from the August 16 car burglaries in the Shadow Bay neighborhood.

Zytarius Castleberry was charged with five counts of burglary of a conveyance and grand theft.

Dontaye White was charged with resisting an officer without violence, felon in possession of a firearm, and five counts of burglary of a conveyance and grand theft. These charges stem from the September 3rd car burglaries on Enzor Street.

Springfield Police Department, Panama City Police Department, and Panama City Beach Police Department will be adding additional charges to Castleberry and White for numerous car burglaries and vehicle thefts that occurred in their jurisdictions over the last several months.

The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.