MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — A Jackson County man has been accused of domestic violence and sexual battery, according to the Marianna Police Department.

Lamar Christopher Washington, 52, got into an argument with his girlfriend at the home they share in Marianna, Marianna police said.

Officers said Washington choked the woman into unconsciousness, beat and kicked her, and the raped her.

He was in prison three times previously, but never for a violent crime.

Washington is being held on $112,000 bond on felony domestic battery and sexual battery charges.