MPD: Jackson County teenager arrested after stealing from JCSO vehicle

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — A Jackson County teenager has been arrested after being involved in a burglary, according to the Marianna Police Department.

Andrew Joseph Driggers, 19, was charged and arrested with burglary of a vehicle and petit theft.

On September 1, investigators with the MPD were informed of a burglary that occurred on Tuesday night at Cobb’s Front End.

A Jackson County Sheriff’s Office vehicle was at the business overnight for service when the subject entered the vehicle and stole items from inside. A video was obtained which depicted a white male wearing a dark-colored shirt and khaki pants.

At 9:46 a.m., investigators located an individual walking on Milton Avenue, matching the subject in the video. The subject was identified as Driggers.

Driggers admitted to burglarizing the vehicle and showed investigators where the stolen items were hidden. They were able to recover all of the property stolen during the burglary.

Driggers was transported to the Jackson County Correctional Facility to await first appearance.