LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Mowat Middle School demolished its band building with plans to build a larger facility.

While students and faculty know that they need a bigger facility, they said it was bittersweet.

“There were a few tears because there were a lot of special moments in that building and a lot of special students,” Mowat Band Director Michelle Birdwell said. “And I know all the memories that were created there just in my time here. But I also realize that, because I’m a steward of the program, I realize that there were so many generations before that.”

The building has stood since 1960. Birdwell said the new building will have more teaching, storage and classroom space.

“It’s a sign of progress,” Mowat Middle School Principal Ed Sheffield said. “I know a lot of people have fond memories of the band room. I mean it was here for roughly 60 years. So for a lot of people they may be sad, uh we’re excited.”

The new building is expected to take two years to construct. Until it is finished, band students will practice in Mowat’s old home economics class.

Mowat is also planning to tear down its administration office and cafeteria. They will be rebuilt where the band building used to stand. The band facility will be more centrally located on campus.