LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Hundreds of motorcyclists gathered in Lynn Haven Saturday for the seventh annual Dylan Corbin Memorial Poker run.

Corbin was a student at Bozeman High School who died in a motorcycle accident. Now motorcyclists raise money in his honor.

All proceeds benefit Bay District Schools ROTC programs. Money raised helps ROTC students receive scholarships to further their military careers.

“The first year we were able to put three seniors to give them scholarships to further their career,” Bay County Motorcycle Foundation Director Josie Ferraioli said. “The second year we were able to do all the high schools and we’ve been doing that ever since. We picked three seniors and they’re prioritized ranking and we give them monetary amounts.”