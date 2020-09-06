Motorcyclist rides for change and finishes her journey in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– Shantell Williams is a mother of 10 children who learned how to ride a motorcycle in her 40s. Back in 2016, Williams rode her Harley across 48 states paying homage to Bessie Stringfield, the WWII Black, Female, Army Dispatch Rider that traveled the 48 States 8 times.

“I remember being an eight-year-old little girl and wanting to see a hero that looked like me, and when I found Bessie I knew she existed,” Williams said.

Williams completed the journey yet again starting in the beginning of August, in Sturgis, South Dakota, and ending Saturday, September 5 in Panama City Beach. Williams is originally a Panama City native.

She said this time she had the goal of spreading cheer and helping those who are hurting during the pandemic.

“Getting out and speaking to people being a little uncomfortable brings growth we don’t always have to stay in our comfort zone, but we can change somebody’s life just by saying hi,” Williams said.

She’ll be hitting the road to do it again on September 26th, stopping along at different Harley Davidson locations to conduct charity rides benefitting the charity, The Hen House which aims to provide financial relief to those struggling during the pandemic.

She’ll also be documenting her journey through a documentary series called, “Shut up and Drive,” which is due to air on streaming platforms next year.

“When things got hard I always just said ‘shut up and drive’ because things were so much harder for Bessie,” Williams said.

At the end of her journey back in 2016, Harley Davidson inducted Bessie into their Hall of Fame and created an Award in Shantell’s honor, The Shantell Williams Mileage Award is given to the rider that rode the farthest to attend Harley’s yearly Urban Bike Night on the anniversary of Bessie’s induction.

If you would like to donate to Shantell’s efforts a link to her GoFundMe can be found here.