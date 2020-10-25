Motorcyclist injured badly after crash on Front Beach Road

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – One motorcyclist is badly injured after a crash near the intersection of Moylan and Front Beach Road on Saturday night.

Panama City Beach Police are currently on the scene of the accident.

The investigation into how the crash occurred is ongoing and the identity of the driver has not been released at this time.

Both lanes on Front Beach Road are closed at this time and drivers are urged to use caution while driving in this area.

We will have more details on this as they become available.