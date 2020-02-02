Motorcycle, poker run event raises funds for student scholarships

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — For the fifth year, motorcycle riding clubs came together to raise money in memory of a late Deane Bozeman School student.

The Dylan Corbin Memorial Scholarship Poker Run started at Mosley High School and visited six locations in Lynn Haven, Panama City and Panama City Beach.

Corbin passed away in a motorcycle accident in 2015 and was a Junior ROTC member.

Money raised from the event goes toward scholarships for Bay County high school graduates from the Junior ROTC program.

“These are young men and women going on [into] a future hopefully into the military and to us, most of your motorcycle clubs you meet and everybody out there on a bike, we’re almost all veterans,” Bay County Motorcycle Foundation chairman Michael Husava said.

The District 17 Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Riders was one group who participated. President Dennis Harper says the VFW takes care of veterans, and being involved in Junior ROTC brings students into the veteran world. The group participated to help raise money for the next generation.

“We want to give them the chances that a lot of us never had to get and start their careers,” Harper said.

For more on the Bay County Motorcycle Foundation, visit their Facebook page.