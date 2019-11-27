Motorcycle Parade to benefit Bay County Guardian Ad Litem

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The 33rd Annual (850 Strong) Bikers for Kids Motorcycle Parade will kick off at the Callaway Recreational Complex December 1.

Event doors open at 8 a.m., with the parade starting at 11 a.m.

The entry fee will be one new, unwrapped toy or cash donation, benefiting Bay County Guardian Ad Litem.

The parade will also feature T-shirts, a 50/50 drawing, food and beverages, door prizes and a live auction.

Watch this segment from News 13 Midday to learn more about Bay County Guardian Ad Litem’s impact on the community.

For more information on the parade, contact vernsnell@gmail.com or hdshovel53@gmail.com.

