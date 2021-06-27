Motorcycle accident leaves one man with serious injuries

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Authorities responded to an accident near the North Lagoon Drive and Joan Avenue intersection on Saturday.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a blue Mustang was heading west on North Lagoon Drive and the motorcyclist was heading west.

The Mustang tried to turn left onto Joan Avenue which resulted in the motorcycle colliding with the back right of the Mustang.

The driver of the motorcycle was ejected and landed in the westbound lane on North Lagoon Drive.

The motorcyclist was transported to Bay Medical with serious injuries.