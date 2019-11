PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)- A motorcycle accident closes down a section of Front Beach Road for quite some time.

It happened on Front Beach Road between Highway 79 and Pier Park drive shortly after 7 p.m.



Photos Courtesy: Mark Myrha

Beach Police and EMS arrived on the scene to help the motorcyclist who was down in the road. Witnesses on the scene said the driver was conscious and taken to the hospital.

No word at this time on the extent of his injuries.