Motion to revoke lawyer’s bond denied by judge

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — After being arrested five times, a local lawyer managed to stay out of jail again, at least for now.

Richard Albritton III was arrested for the fifth time on November 26 after being involved in a motor vehicle accident. The other person involved, an 18-year-old woman was injured.

Albritton left the scene of the crash.

Albritton was not supposed to be behind the wheel after his license was suspended. His four previous arrests were all for driving under the influence.

The fourth arrested happened in July of 2018.

Most recently, State Attorney Glenn Hess motioned Albritton’s bond to be revoked for the July 2018 arrest.

Judge Joe Grammar denied this motion and allowed Albritton to continue his pre-trial release conditional program.

Albritton posted his $15,000 bond and released from custody.

In part of his pre-trial release program, Albritton must have to give a breath sample every business day of the week.

See all of his pre-trial release program rules below.