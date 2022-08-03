PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A typical first day of school usually involves some parents waving to their kids as they enter the front doors for the first time.



On Wednesday, Connie Lauderdale and her daughter Taiquasia Pugh gave each other a hug and a kiss, to go their separate ways for their classes just down the hall from one another at Haney P. Technical College.



“It’s definitely a funny weird not so common feeling because I’m not used to going to school with my mom so it’s the first time thing for me and her,” Taiquasia said.



After 18 years of working in the healthcare field, Connie said she wanted to come to Haney to advance her education.



Wednesday was her first day in the practical nursing program.



Her daughter, Taiquasia, is about to finish the medical administrative specialist’s program.



“I’m gonna spend my last moments pretty much finishing while she’s beginning, so I’ll get to see her on my last day, get to tell my mom I passed my exams I’m done with school and she’ll be able to motivate me,” Pugh said. “She’s the one who motivated me to go back to school since the beginning and I motivated her to go back to school too… she was so nervous and anxious and I said ‘Mom you got it, you’re a smart woman you know how to get in and get out of everything.'”



Both women feel strongly about getting an education, no matter your age.



“It’s never too late to go back to school,” Pugh said. “Sign up for Haney, doesn’t matter how old you are it doesn’t have an age or agitation, always take a leap of faith and just go for it.”

To learn more about the available programs at Haney, click here.