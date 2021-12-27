Most viewed local stories of 2021 include tragedies, accidents, and one big kick

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — This year brought tragedy and hope, a near-miss with a shark and one heck of a kick to the head.

News 13 has compiled the most viewed stories of the year on mypanhandle.com. An explosion at Eglin Air Force Base that happened on September 11 brought the most views overall to the website. Despite the timing, the explosion was not terrorism-related and officials said a contractor suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the blast.

Another major story on the website was video of a local MMA fighter knocking out his opponent with a roundhouse kick. News 13 broke the story and it went viral, eventually ending up as the number one play on Sportscenter’s top 10.

Another top story this year was a close encounter between a Panama City Beach swimmer and a hammerhead shark. The video brought in thousands of visitors who wanted to see the shark from a safer distance.

And a close enounter of a different kind also made the list. A mysterious flying object was spotted on a Ring Doorbell camera. This led to lots of guesses about the object. Check out the video and tell us what you think.

Here’s the full list of the most viewed local stories of 2021: