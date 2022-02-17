DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — A Mossy Head man was charged in a shooting following a road rage incident, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

Taylor Banjo Bradford

Investigators said 24-year-old Taylor Banjo Bradford fired multiple times at a vehicle during an altercation Sunday night.

Deputies wrote that the victim said he was traveling west on US Highway 90 near the intersection of US Highway 331 N when a sedan collided with his vehicle. Shortly after the collision, the suspect fired shots at the victim’s truck and chased him at a “high rate of speed” when he tried to escape.

During the investigation, “deputies found three bullet holes in the victim’s truck, two in the rear passenger door and a third that entered the back glass on the passenger side of the vehicle before exiting through the windshield near the rear-view mirror,” deputies wrote.

Bradford was arrested Tuesday and charged with firing a weapon from a vehicle, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He was given a $50,000 bond and was released on bond.