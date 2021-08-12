Mosley to host first-ever “Lynn Haven Football Day”

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – For the first time ever, three Lynn Haven football squads will play all on the same day on the same field.

Mosley is hosting what they call a “Lynn Haven football day” on Saturday.

The Lynn Haven Storm, Lynn Haven Raiders and Mosley’s JV and varsity teams will all get their time to shine on the Dolphin’s practice field.

Each division of the youth teams will scrimmage each other from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and then in the evening, the Mosley JV and varsity teams will have an in-squad scrimmage themselves.

Spectators are allowed and they just ask for a donation as an entry fee.