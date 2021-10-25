Mosley student killed in Lynn Haven crash

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — School officials confirmed Monday that a Mosley High senior was killed in a motorcycle crash Sunday night.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Avery Sanders, an A. Crawford Mosley High School senior, who was tragically killed on Sunday night in an accident,” district officials wrote in a news release. “Avery was a wonderful student, a valued member of Mosley’s football team, and was well respected and liked by his peers.”

Although he had only attended Mosley for a little more than a year, Mosley Principal Brian Bullock said Avery “forged strong connections with his teachers, his classmates and his fellow athletes.”

Grief counselors are on site today to assist students and staff members, officials added.

“We appreciate the community, and media, giving the students and staff the time they need to grieve and to remember their friend Avery,” they wrote. “Mosley’s football team is working on several different ways to remember Avery as they move forward in their season and BDS will share updates as they are available.”