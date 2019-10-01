Mosley played ineligible football player

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — A. Crawford Mosley is dealing with yet another investigation, as concerns of an ineligible player are surfacing.

Football coach Jeremy Brown has already served a one-game suspension due to allowing a volunteer coach on staff with an extensive criminal history.

This week, News 13 was made aware of the Florida High School Athletic Association is conducting an investigation to determine if an ineligible player has participated in competition this season.

The complaint, coming from the Athletic Director at Pace High School.

News 13 reached out to the district about the concern. The school released this statement:

“Unfortunately, A. Crawford Mosley High School recently had a student-athlete unexpectedly become ineligible to participate during the Fall 2019 sports season. The player, who lived here prior to Hurricane Michael and then transferred to another district, was previously eligible so our coaches made the decision to allow the student to participate based upon eligibility at the start of the athletic season. On September 16th, we were notified of a concern. We immediately contacted the Florida High School Athletic Association and began following their direction to complete an investigation. On September 23rd, at the conclusion of our investigation, we submitted the self-report form to the FHSAA as requested. We have not yet heard back from FHSAA regarding their ruling.

As an educational institution, we take the concept of “fair play” extremely seriously and will always have every intention of abiding by the rules of competition. We sincerely apologize for this error and we apologize to everyone involved in this situation. Since discovering this error, we have taken steps to provide additional training to our staff to ensure this doesn’t happen again.

Due to the federal Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) laws (in addition to our own natural ethical instinct to protect the privacy of all our students), those are the only details that we are able to release at this time.”

The Dolphins are currently 2-4 on the season.

Their two wins have come against Bay and Pace.

If it is confirmed that the ineligible player played in those wins, Mosley will have to forfeit the win.

If those wins turn to losses it will have an impact on Mosley’s chances of making the state playoffs.

The Dolphins are on a bye week and will not play this Friday night.