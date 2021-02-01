Mosley offensive tackle Adrein Strickland reopens recruitment

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Mosley offensive tackle Adrein Strickland reopened his recruitment on Sunday night.

He originally committed to the Florida Gators back in June and closed his recruitment then as well. He didn’t decommit from the school, instead Florida pulled his offer before he could officially sign and just three days before National Signing Day.

I did not de-commit Florida dropped my offer before I signed BTW ! — Adrein Strickland (@AdreinStrickla2) February 1, 2021

The 6’6″, 330 pound offensive lineman is currently rated three-stars on 247 Sports.

Strickland said it’s stressful to go through the recruiting process once again, but he’s grateful other schools are already reaching out to him.

He said his ideal program is one that will put as much into him and he will to them.

“If I’m gonna give my all to a school, all I ask is for their all back. I think it’s very important to me, not just football wise, but academic wise too. Just having family, I think that’s also important having a family there to rely on and be there for me,” Strickland said.

Strickland did receive offers from Florida Atlantic, UCF, Iowa State, Maryland, and Southern Miss before he committed to Florida.

He said he hopes to make a decision within the next few months.