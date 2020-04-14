Mosley high school students celebrate prom virtually

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Although proms have not been cancelled just yet, some Mosley High School students decided they were going to celebrate anyway.

Mosley’s prom was set for April 11, but it couldn’t happen on that date due to coronavirus.

A group of Dolphins decided they were not going to let their formal wear go to waste.

“One of my friends had already said it, she said the day of prom, regardless of it it happens or not, I’m gonna get dressed up in my dress and I’m gonna take a bunch of pictures of it cause I paid for the dress,” Mosley senior Frances Sombathy said.

The group texted each other to get dressed up and take pictures at each of their houses. They then photoshopped them all together and with their dates.

“You still kind of make a memory, it’s not like it just happened and you missed it and you don’t have a prom,” Sombathy said. “You still have E-Prom, like at least it happened on the internet, it didn’t just not happen.”

Sombathy’s mom took to Facebook to share the awesome photos. She said she was proud of the kids for finding the silver lining in all of this.

“All the big moments of your senior year have really gotten cancelled because of the virus and the pandemic,” Julie Sombathy said. “And they are all pretty understanding of it and I’m just really proud of them. They’ve managed to make the best of a bad situation.”

Bay District Schools said they haven’t officially cancelled or postponed proms yet and they will made a decision on it in the next few weeks.