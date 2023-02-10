Editor’s note: The story has been updated with new information.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Mosley High School was locked down Friday according to school officials.

“A. Crawford Mosley High School is on a temporary hard lockdown while law enforcement officers investigate a possible disturbing comment. All students are safe and we appreciate the swift response of our law enforcement partners,” Superintendent Bill Husfelt wrote on Twitter.

The incident comes two days after an alleged swatting call to 911 created a temporary hard lockdown at Bay High School.

As of 2:03 PM, Husfelt said, “The temporary lockdown at Mosley has been lifted. Thank you to all law enforcement officers who responded and quickly figured out it was a hoax from another county.”